Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 2,664,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,197,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

