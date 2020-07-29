Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,906,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.78. 166,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,443,836.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,196 shares of company stock worth $121,415,648. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

