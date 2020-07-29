Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. 90,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.