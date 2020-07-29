Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 347,134 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,728. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

