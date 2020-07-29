Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$46.51 million for the quarter.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.