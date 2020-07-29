Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.63. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 68,788 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 322.43% and a negative return on equity of 189.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 110.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 645.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 383,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 118.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.