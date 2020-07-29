SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 562.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. 82,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

