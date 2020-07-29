T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after buying an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $136.96. 26,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,778. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

