Targa Resources Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Targa Resources has a payout ratio of -11.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -307.7%.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.25. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.