Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.24. Tata Motors shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,285 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

