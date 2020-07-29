Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Teekay Lng Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teekay Lng Partners has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $880.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

