Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $16.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

