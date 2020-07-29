TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million.

TESS stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TESS. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

