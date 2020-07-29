Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,417,759. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.15. 49,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

