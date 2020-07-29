Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $14,853,000 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.23 and its 200-day moving average is $333.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.