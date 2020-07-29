THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, WazirX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $221.22 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Huobi, DDEX, WazirX, Binance, Coinbit, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

