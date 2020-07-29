Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,888,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

