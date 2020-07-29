TL Private Wealth Has $490,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.64. 95,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,972. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

