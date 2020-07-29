Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.04. Transocean shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 433,734 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 96,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Transocean by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

