TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.08. 41,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,372 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TransUnion by 38.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $23,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

