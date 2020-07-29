True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

True North Commercial has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$35.33 million for the quarter.

