Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,260 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,323. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

