Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

TRQ traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 40,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,586. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several analysts have commented on TRQ shares. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

