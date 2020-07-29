Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 104,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.