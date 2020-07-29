Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. 81,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

