Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,309,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.05. 88,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.