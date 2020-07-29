United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

NYSE UPS traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

