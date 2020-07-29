Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of UVE opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $557.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

