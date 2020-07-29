UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $1.25

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00011137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $17.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00494298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000896 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002878 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.