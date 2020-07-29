Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00015700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC and Exrates. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $6.81 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

