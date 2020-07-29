US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

USX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,959. The stock has a market cap of $414.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

