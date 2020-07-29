US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

USX traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 67,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.00.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

