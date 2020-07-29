USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.