USDJ Market Capitalization Hits $4.29 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008908 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $54,918.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.01929169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00177814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00105233 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,286,629 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.