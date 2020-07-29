Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale recently announced that production increased year over year for iron-ore, nickel and cobalt in second-quarter 2020. The company maintained 2020 production guidance for iron, copper and nickel but lowered guidance for pellets. It strives to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. The company is likely to gain from investment in projects, lower debt level, efforts to ramp up coal business and transforming base metals business. Vale remains committed to the goal of introducing more high-quality ore in the market. The rally in iron ore prices this year bodes well for the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current quarter and year have undergone positive estimate revisions lately. However, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern.”

Get Vale alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,023,684. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 302.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.