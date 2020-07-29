VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get VALLOUREC SA/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. VALLOUREC SA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. VALLOUREC SA/S has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.16.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VALLOUREC SA/S (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.