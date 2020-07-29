Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.