Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 628,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18,191.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,516. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

