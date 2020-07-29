Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 186,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

