Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,178 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 91,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $96.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

