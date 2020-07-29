Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,815,000 after purchasing an additional 181,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. 435,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

