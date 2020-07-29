Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. 17,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

