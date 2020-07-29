Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $313,312,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,342. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.