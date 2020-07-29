Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,412,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.94. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,532. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.