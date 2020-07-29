Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Fundamentun LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 28,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

