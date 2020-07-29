Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

