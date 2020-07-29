Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 12.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $60,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 34,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

