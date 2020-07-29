Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 125,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after buying an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

