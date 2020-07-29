Vereit (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 279,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vereit by 164.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after buying an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after buying an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,009,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vereit by 497.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

