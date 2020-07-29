Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Verisign comprises about 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,817,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisign by 50.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.85. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

